Conocé todas las nominaciones de los Oscar 2020

Esta noche se hace la tradicional entrega de premiso de la Academia de Holiwood a las realizaciones y actuaciones cinematográficas. En Argentina se pude ver desde las 20:30 por TNT en español y TNT Series en el idioma original de la transmisión.
A continuación, la lista de todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías de la 92ª Edición de los Premios de la Academia.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Le Mans ‘66
El irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mujercitas
Historia de un matrimonio
1917
Érase una vez en Hollywood
Parásitos
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese (El Irlandés)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en… Hollywood)
Bong Joon ho (Parásitos)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Historia de un matrimonio)
Saoirse Ronan (Mujercitas)
Charlize Theron (El escándalo)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
MEJOR ACTOR
Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Érase una vez en… Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Historia de un matrimonio)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (Los dos papa s)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Historia de un matrimonio)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Mujercitas)
Margot Robbie (El escándalo | Bombshell)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (Los dos papas)
Al Pacino (El irlandés)
Joe Pesci (El irlandés)
Brad Pitt (Érase una vez en… Hollywood)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3
¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?
Klaus
Mr. Link
El origen perdido
Toy Story 4
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
Los Misérables (Francia)
Dolor y Gloria (España)
Parásitos (Corea del Sur)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
El irlandés
Joker
El Faro
1917
Érase una vez en… Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
El Irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mujercitas
Érase una vez en… Hollywood
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory
The Cave
The edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR MONTAJE
Le Mans ‘66
El irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parásitos
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
El escándalo (Bombshell)
Joker
Judy
Maléfica: Maestra del mal
1917
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Joker
Mujercitas
Historia de un matrimonio
1917
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Toy Story 4 (por ‘I can’t let you throw yourself away’)
Rocketman (por ‘(I’m gonna) love me again’)
Breakthrough (por ‘I’m standing with you’)
Frozen II (por ‘Into the Unknown)
Harriet: En busca de la libertad (por ‘Stand up’)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
El Irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Érase una vez en Hollywood
Parásitos
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
MEJOR SONIDO
L e Mans ‘66
Joker
1917
Érase una vez en… Hollywood
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Ad Astra
Le Mans ‘66
Joker
1917
Érase una vez en… Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Vengadores: Endgame
El irlandés
El Rey León
1917
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
El irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mujercitas
Los dos papas
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Puñales por la espalda
Historia de un matrimonio
1917
Érase una vez en… Hollywood
Parásitos