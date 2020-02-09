Conocé todas las nominaciones de los Oscar 2020

Esta noche se hace la tradicional entrega de premiso de la Academia de Holiwood a las realizaciones y actuaciones cinematográficas. En Argentina se pude ver desde las 20:30 por TNT en español y TNT Series en el idioma original de la transmisión.









A continuación, la lista de todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías de la 92ª Edición de los Premios de la Academia.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Le Mans ‘66

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Érase una vez en Hollywood

Parásitos

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese (El Irlandés)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en… Hollywood)

Bong Joon ho (Parásitos)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Historia de un matrimonio)

Saoirse Ronan (Mujercitas)

Charlize Theron (El escándalo)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Érase una vez en… Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Historia de un matrimonio)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (Los dos papa s)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Historia de un matrimonio)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Mujercitas)

Margot Robbie (El escándalo | Bombshell)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (Los dos papas)

Al Pacino (El irlandés)

Joe Pesci (El irlandés)

Brad Pitt (Érase una vez en… Hollywood)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3

¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?

Klaus

Mr. Link

El origen perdido

Toy Story 4

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

Los Misérables (Francia)

Dolor y Gloria (España)

Parásitos (Corea del Sur)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

El irlandés

Joker

El Faro

1917

Érase una vez en… Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Érase una vez en… Hollywood

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

The edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR MONTAJE

Le Mans ‘66

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parásitos

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El escándalo (Bombshell)

Joker

Judy

Maléfica: Maestra del mal

1917

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Joker

Mujercitas

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Toy Story 4 (por ‘I can’t let you throw yourself away’)

Rocketman (por ‘(I’m gonna) love me again’)

Breakthrough (por ‘I’m standing with you’)

Frozen II (por ‘Into the Unknown)

Harriet: En busca de la libertad (por ‘Stand up’)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Érase una vez en Hollywood

Parásitos

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

MEJOR SONIDO

L e Mans ‘66

Joker

1917

Érase una vez en… Hollywood

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Ad Astra

Le Mans ‘66

Joker

1917

Érase una vez en… Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Vengadores: Endgame

El irlandés

El Rey León

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Los dos papas

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Puñales por la espalda

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Érase una vez en… Hollywood

Parásitos

Tambien te puede interesar:

Comentarios

Comentarios